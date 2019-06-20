CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored Love To Pride Rock In New ‘Lion King’ Clip

Another Thursday for Bey.

Leave a comment
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King already has people hyped, but this week something happened that proves it’s sure to be another box office hit.

It was just another Thursday morning of folks waiting on Friday to come, when this happened…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Finally, Lion King fans across the globe got a taste of Beyoncé and Donald Glover serenading us with the carnivore classic “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

And while Donald definitely did his job carrying a tune, let’s face it…

When you’re singing next to Beyoncé, you might as well be singing backgrounds at the Fourth of July street fair.

In thirty seconds, Queen Bey proved that she shouldn’t just get respect for her entertainment skills, but the woman can actually SING…

In case you ain’t know.

Hit the flip for four heavenly moments from the 30 second clip that unequivocally ended “Love Droughts” across the animal kingdom.

Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored Love To Pride Rock In New ‘Lion King’ Clip was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , donald glover , lion king , The Lion King

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket. According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins…
06.21.19
Man Dies Following Encounter With Police

A New York man died after an encounter with police late Sunday night. WGRZ reports, 39-year-old Troy Hodge’s mother called…
06.21.19
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
‘Expert’ Says It Was ‘Reasonable’ For Cops To…

https://youtu.be/RpeOdDqH_jg An extensive report by a former police officer has absolved California police officers of any wrongdoing in a police…
06.20.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust…
06.19.19
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After…

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be…
06.19.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…

Two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade…
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close