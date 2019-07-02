A group of over 400 Baltimore City high school graduates were welcomed by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) for the second class of its Mayor’s Scholars Program (MSP)- a tuition-free scholarship allowing students to earn their associate’s degree or complete a workforce development program.
Source:FoxBaltimore
400+ Baltimore High School Grads To Start BCCC On ‘Tuition-Free’ Scholarship was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com