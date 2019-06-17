Celebrity Birthdays June 17

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted June 17, 2019
Source: Scott Barbour / Getty
Barry Manilow 76
Newt Gingrick 76
Venus Williams 39
Kendrick Lamar 32
Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER