Omega Psi Phi’s Gold Stroke Golf Tournament Scholarship Fundraiser

I had the opportunity to serve of Mistress of Ceremony for the Lambda Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc’s annual Gold Stroke Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships for minority college students. The event took place at National Golf Club at Tantallon in Ft. Washington, Maryland. It was a great day for a great cause. Fun was had by all. A very special thanks to Magic 95.9 for providing some amazing raffle items.
View this post on Instagram
A beautiful ending to a great day for a worthy cause… Every year @lgg_ques give away over $50,000 in scholarships. The Gold Stroke Golf Tournament is one of the many fundraising events for those scholarships. I was happy to lend my time and talents for the day. The breeze and beautiful views like this one didn't hurt either. #omegapsiphi #omegapsiphifraternityinc #rqq #lggques #community