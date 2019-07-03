Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion”

Voices
| 07.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Singer Raheem DeVaughn is back with his 7th studio album The Love Reunion and it is amazing! The new project is saturated with DeVaughn’s signature sound but blends Afro-Latin, Caribbean sounds with what we can come to love with the D.C. native: Sangin’!

In the latest episode of “Voices,” DeVaughn breaks down why he has the word “Love” in all of his albums. We also get an idea about what does the word mean to him. He gives us the song that would be on his “LayList,” and why the “Ballad” is missing from R&B.

He also gives a shoutout so the person who holds down his “Love Life Foundation” and what’s next.

RELATED: Voices: Kirk Franklin “Don’t Just Preach The Gospel, BE The Gospel”

RELATED: Voices: Doug E. Fresh “Longevity & Flowers”

Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion” was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close