CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That Healthy?

Leave a comment
The Premiere Of The Burberry Festive Film - Arrivals

Source: Kirstin Sinclair / Getty

Naomi Campbell has maintained her amazing figure throughout her three-decade career. At 49, she looks as fit and youthful as she did when she first hit the modeling world. Most celebs have a special diet and regimen to maintain their figure,  but Campbell barely has a diet at all.

During a visit to the UK show Lorraine, she said sometimes goes few days a week without eating anything.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I eat when I feel like it,” Campbell said. “I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel.”

She said her diet is “never planned” but on the warmer days she is more likely to not consume much. Campbell added “sometimes I don’t [eat], I just want to do juice” on a hot day.

SEE ALSO: Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana Alta Moda Show Like A True Fashion Queen

The English beauty said that “It could be one day, it could be two days a week” that she only has water and juice. But is this healthy?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Going a day or two without eating isn’t such a bad idea. In fact, it could be seen as intermittent fasting which helps aid weight loss and even preserve memory. Not consuming any food for a day can help to improve cardiovascular health according to research studies.

Campbell makes a true point that she isn’t starving herself, since the body goes into starvation mode after consecutive days of not eating. Water intake is crucial whether you’re fasting or not to maintain your overall  health.

14 Pics That Prove Naomi Campbell Been Fine Since Before You Were Born
14 photos

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That Healthy? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

naomi campbell

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
Arizona Governor Caught Wearing Nike Sneakers After Blasting…

Governor Doug Ducey is stopping a Nike plant from being built in his state.
07.06.19
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.05.19
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close