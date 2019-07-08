Naomi Campbell has maintained her amazing figure throughout her three-decade career. At 49, she looks as fit and youthful as she did when she first hit the modeling world. Most celebs have a special diet and regimen to maintain their figure, but Campbell barely has a diet at all.

During a visit to the UK show Lorraine, she said sometimes goes few days a week without eating anything.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I eat when I feel like it,” Campbell said. “I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel.”

She said her diet is “never planned” but on the warmer days she is more likely to not consume much. Campbell added “sometimes I don’t [eat], I just want to do juice” on a hot day.

SEE ALSO: Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana Alta Moda Show Like A True Fashion Queen

The English beauty said that “It could be one day, it could be two days a week” that she only has water and juice. But is this healthy?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Going a day or two without eating isn’t such a bad idea. In fact, it could be seen as intermittent fasting which helps aid weight loss and even preserve memory. Not consuming any food for a day can help to improve cardiovascular health according to research studies.

Campbell makes a true point that she isn’t starving herself, since the body goes into starvation mode after consecutive days of not eating. Water intake is crucial whether you’re fasting or not to maintain your overall health.

14 photos

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That Healthy? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com