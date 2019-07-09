CLOSE
Faith Evans And Stevie J. Say That They’re Good…But It’s Hard To Believe Them

2018 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

A couple of weeks ago, Faith Evans and Stevie J. unfollowed one another on social media. Since we never understood the nature of their relationship anyway, we assumed that this was the end. And this was the proof. In addition to the unfollow, Stevie also released some tweets that read at digs toward Faith.

But when the paparazzi ran up on the two, Faith and Stevie were selling a different story—even though I doubt anyone believed it. The two seemed…off, like they were performing for the cameras. Sadly, it wasn’t a great performance.

TMZ: You guys have been breaking the internet?

Faith: What the hell did we do now?

TMZ: You unfollowed one another.

Faith: We did?

Stevie: That’s what we do.

TMZ: People are saying there’s trouble in paradise.

Stevie: Trouble in paradise? What does this look like? [Awkward kisses Faith who offers him her cheek.]

Faith: I’m not in heaven yet so I don’t know. There’s no trouble in paradise.

TMZ: Based on what I just saw, you’re in love.

Faith: I think I am. You can’t believe everything that you hear.

You can watch this very strange video of the two talking to the paparazzi in the video below.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Faith Evans And Stevie J. Say That They’re Good…But It’s Hard To Believe Them was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

