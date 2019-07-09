CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

New Balance Drops New “Runs In The Family” Spot Starring Kawhi Leonard

New Balance is looking to establish itself in an already crowded sports attire field.

Leave a comment
Kawhi Leonard x New Balance

Source: New Balance / New Balance

Kawhi Leonard is an enigma. From dropping Jordan Brand for New Balance to leaving both the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers high and dry for the LA Clippers, The Claw makes moves that leaves the masses scratching their heads in bewilderment.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Regardless to how we may feel about the choices he makes there’s no denying that the man rarely makes a mistake as is proof by his NBA Finals Championship and Finals MVP trophy. Banking off Leonard’s recent accomplishment New Balance has dropped a new “Runs In The Family” themed commercial spot featuring the likes of Francisco Lindor, Jamie Foy, and of course Leonard amongst others, and features a brand new track courtesy of Jaden Smith?! When’d he become a part of the New Balance family?! We ain’t hatin’ though.

Check out the new New Balance spot below and let us know if this is enough to sway you to put down the Nikes and adidas in turn for a pair of NB’s.

What It Do, Baybee: Kawhi Leonard & Paul George Reportedly Headed To The Clippers, #NBATwitter Is Not Ready
10 photos

New Balance Drops New “Runs In The Family” Spot Starring Kawhi Leonard was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kawhi Leonard , new balance

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close