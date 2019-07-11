CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Having More Than One TV Benefits Your Relationship, New Survey Says

Leave a comment
Happy couple watching tv

Source: filadendron / Getty

I’m sure I’m not alone when it comes to being disgruntled when you are forced to watch whatever your partner wants to watch on TV. For many of us, TV time is how we relax, decompress or entertain ourselves–but that zone out time can be easily disrupted when your significant other wants to take over the remote.

Unless you are a sports fan, hearing Steph Smith’s voice blasting on SportsCenter all night may drive you up a wall and can cause you to argue with your partner as you battle over primetime TV. But there’s a solution to this nightly conflict–two TVs.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A new study from the UK reports that couples who claim they are “extremely happy” in their marriage tend to have two TVs, Earth.com reports.

The study asked blissful partners some of the reasons they believe their marriage is so successful. A couple of unexpected quirks that keep companions happy are: knowing your S.O’s phone password, learning to “agree to disagree,” and even having separate Netflix accounts.

It was also important for great couples to know how to apologize and to be reliable.

The company who commissioned the study, a diamond and jewelry company called Beaverbrooks, wanted to dive into how and what makes relationships thrive. They found the answers varied from super tangible things (like Netflix passwords), to simple actions like showing appreciation.

“We wanted to reveal exactly what constitutes a truly happy marriage,” said Lorna Haddon, the head of diamonds and jewelry at Beaverbrooks told Earth.

“Although many traditions have changed… some things will always stay the same when it comes to building a loving relationship. Whether it’s saying ‘I love you’ every day, or always finding time for your significant other – it seems there are a few key pointers that will help keep marriages happy and content for partners all over the UK.”

Hopefully these tips will help bring ease to your marriage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

5 Mouthwatering Ways to Make the Best Blueberry Muffins Ever
Old Fashioned, Homemade Blueberry Muffins
5 photos

Having More Than One TV Benefits Your Relationship, New Survey Says was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

RELATIONSHIP , tv

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close