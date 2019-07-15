CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Details Squashing Beef With Suge Knight [Video]

Calvin has evolved.

Hip-Hop’s finest continues to show maturity through the wisdom they are putting into action. Snoop Dogg showed that he lead with love when he made good with his former CEO.

As spotted on HipHopDX the West Coast legend has more heart than most. In what seemed like a beef that would never see resolution Snoop Dogg famously made peace with Suge Knight back in 2016. He is giving the former Deathrow Records executive some flowers while he can still smell them on his upcoming LP I Want Thank Me. Fellow Los Angeles MC Crooked I paid him a visit at the studio for the newest episode of Crook’s Corner.

After playing him an unnamed track saluting Marion, Crooked got Snoop to discuss the direction he took on the song. “I want to showcase the positive side. Like, ni***s being CEOs, having their own sh*t and being able to do [their] thing” he explained. He went to further commend his ex boss. “He showed ni***s a different mentality, that you can be the owner — you could be a boss. You got to highlight that; they ain’t never going to highlight it. They’ll take credit for that too.”

He also made it clear that he has no ill will to him now. “I ain’t never hated him. You know, that they really tried to do whatever they tried to do to me [but], I don’t have that in me, that ain’t in my system.” You can view the clip below.

