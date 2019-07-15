A former Maryland police chief has been sentenced to three years of probation after a he was found guilty of interfering in an investigation.
Maryland prosecutors say former Pocomoke City police chief Kelvin Sewell has been given a three-year suspended sentence in favor of three years supervised probation.
See Also: Baltimore Police Sergeant Charged With Assault
Prosecutors accuse Sewell of failing to charge a state corrections officer involved in a 2014 hit-and-run because they were friends.
The case drew state-wide attention upon Sewell’s firing in 2015.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Maryland Police Chief Sentenced for Misconduct was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com