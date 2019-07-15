NYFW is a little over 3 months away; however, Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya are going to get you hype now. Monday morning on his Instagram, Hilfiger released a video revealing the new location and collection.

The post entices people to “Sound on and find out where #TOMMYNOW and @zendaya are heading next.” This is not the first #TommyXZendaya collection, the 22-year-old partnered with the famous American designer this past Spring for their debut TommyNow collection featuring jewel tone dresses, (also available in ‘curve’), leather bags, aviator sunglasses, 70s style jeans, and more.

Her next collection with the designer will debut this fall at fashion week. They chose the legendary Apollo Theatre on historical 125th Street for the occasion. According to an official release from the brand, Zendaya was the one who was inspired to show the collection in Harlem. ” Via statement Hilfiger said, “Zendaya’s desire to bring TommyNow to Harlem felt like an amazing next step in expressing her vision for the future.” He continued, “Her statement making point of view in everything she does is what makes her such an inspiring collaborator – it is an honor to continue to provide her with a platform in the fashion industry to share this.”

Incredible and empowering.

With such a historical location, there’s no doubt that that will serve as some inspiration for the collection. The brand will derive creativity from prior performers on the big stage including Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

This is sure to be a show to remember. The Apollo is known for not only starting prominent Black performers careers, but also catapulting them into stardom. We rub the Tree of Hope in support of the big stage doing the same for Zendaya in her pursuits!

The show will take place on September 8th, 2019.

Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW Show At The Apollo And Derive Inspiration From Famous Black Women Performers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Danielle James Posted July 15, 2019

