Pras made millions as a member of the Fugees but he is now in financial struggle to the point where he can’t pay a chunky child support bill. So, he hopes dropping a new album will help him get the money flowing again.

According to Page Six, Pras is hoping his Elon Musk album—yes, that’s the title—will get him back on the right financial track.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Pras claims his money is all jacked up because the Feds seized $75M while a manager, who is currently in jail, walked off with $25M he’s never seen again.

Per Pras’ lawyer, his client has no income. Nevertheless, Pras is supposed to be paying $4,800 a month in child support.

“My client is aware that he has to reinvent himself… so that he is able to pay money for this child and he is doing everything in his ability [to do that] such as attempting to release a new album called ‘Elon Musk,’” Pras’ attorney Judith White told a judge in Manhattan Family Court. “He hit a very hard low and is attempting to bring himself up in the best way he knows, through his art.”

Family court isn’t Pras only legal dilemma thanks to a $21M campaign finance fraud case he’s been tied to. He is looking at federal campaign-finance violation charges in Washington for allegedly conspiring to pay $865,000 to “straw” donors supposedly tied to President Obama’s 2012 re-election in a scam run with a fugitive named Jho Low who is described as a Malaysian playboy.

While his baby mother’s lawyer wondered in court how he is able to travel and record despite being broke, Pras claims he is living in Florida with his mother while friends are helping him out financially.

Cold world. Also, who is checking for a new Pras album, though?

Fugees Rapper Pras Dropping ‘Elon Musk’ Album So He Can Pay Child Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: