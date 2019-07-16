CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000 Playing The Flute In The Most Random Places

You could be next.

Leave a comment
2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

André 3000 seems to be on a flute tour and folks across America are getting a free concert.

The celebrated rapper was first spotted in L.A. by NPR radio producer Antonia Cereijido. In a June 14 Twitter post, Cereijido said she saw a man walking around her terminal playing the flute for 40 minutes and eventually, she realized it was Three Stacks.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Twitter user @zliebbb also said he ran into André in in L.A., sharing the news with Pigeons & Planes on Twitter. 

New York was blessed with André and his flute’s presence as well.

Now, folks across Philly seem to be getting the biggest taste of André’s woodwind serenades, and The Philadelphia Inquirer was courteous enough to document the sitings.

Hit the flip for people’s hilarious encounters with Mr. Benjamin.

Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000 Playing The Flute In The Most Random Places was originally published on globalgrind.com

Andre 3000

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
Fox News Host Texted Former Co-Host “Pull Your…

Fox News has a PR nightmare on their hands yet again after reports that a host on its Fox Nation…
07.15.19
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close