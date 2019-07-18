CLOSE
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’

"The Lion King" character poster

Source: Disney / Disney

No one does visuals like Beyonce. Then again, no one is Beyonce. The Lion King star who lends her voice to Nala in Disney’s live-action remake, released the music video for her single Spirit and in case you haven’t guessed it by the headline, it’s a stunning display of African culture. Bey shut down the breath-taking section of Grand Canyon, Havasu Falls, to film Spirit.

Spirit is the lead single off The Lion King: The Gift. “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sound or my own interpretation of it,” she said in a rare interview with Good Morning America.

Styled by Zerina Akers, Beyonce donned several designers in the color rich optics including a blue fringe jumpsuit by Laurel Dewitt, a yellow look from Nora Kamali, a coral gown by Shahar Avnet, an olive Mark Fast dress, a red Deviant Lavie, custom Tongoro Studio, a beaded number by Alex Navarro Designs x Laurel DeWitt and Maison Alexandrine and Valentino gown straight off the runway. Blue Ivy snatched all our edges in a sheer ruffle lilac Alejandro Collection dress.

