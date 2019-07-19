Rain Pryor, Daughter Of Richard Pryor Is Running For City Council

Rain Pryor Vane, daughter of comedian Richard Pryor, has filed to run for Baltimore City Council.

She is running against incumbent Ryan Dorsey, who represents northeast Baltimore.

Pryor says Dorsey doesn’t listen enough to his constituents and failing to address concerns about crime.

According to Fox 45, she has lived in the city for 13 years and has had family reside here since the 1920s.

