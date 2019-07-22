CLOSE
Charm City
2019 AFRAM Lineup Announced, Teddy Riley, Dru Hill & More Set to Perform

Dru Hill

AFRAM is back for 2019 as the city celebrates African American art, music and culture.

The free, two-day festival will take place in historic, Druid Hill Park on August 10 and 11. From live music to interactive games and your favorite local food, there is something for everyone.

AFRAM 2019 Poster

Bring your friends and family out. Visit aframbaltimore.com for all the festival details.

