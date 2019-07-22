AFRAM is back for 2019 as the city celebrates African American art, music and culture.

The free, two-day festival will take place in historic, Druid Hill Park on August 10 and 11. From live music to interactive games and your favorite local food, there is something for everyone.

Bring your friends and family out. Visit aframbaltimore.com for all the festival details.

See Also: Rick Ross Reveals Release Date And Album Cover For ‘Port Of Miami 2’

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

2019 AFRAM Lineup Announced, Teddy Riley, Dru Hill & More Set to Perform was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: