A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen wearing wigs to commit multiple robberies.

WSBTV reports that DeKalb County police are searching for an unidentified man who has robbed several Waffle Houses, two drugstores and a bank while wearing wigs. They add that he most recently passed a note to a Tucker Waffle House waitress demanding cash. The frightened waitress ran away and the robber left empty handed.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The lace fronted bandit has been linked to similar robbery attempts at other Waffle Houses, a CVS, a Walgreens, a Dollar General and a PNC bank, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7800.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9: