CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids Atheletic Footwear

Gotta learn to walk before you fly...

Leave a comment
US-TRADE-CHINA-TARIFFS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children!

Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an effort to release affordable basketball sneakers for kids who just don’t have the funds to cop footwear bearing the name of current NBA superstars. The collaboration will lead to the first time Skechers has ever designed athletic footwear specifically made for basketball courts (word?).

Skechers President Michael Greenberg knows that there’s not better time than now to get into the kids sportswear game especially since Shaquille O’Neal is willing to partner with them on the new venture.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“This all-new children’s basketball collection is an important addition to our offering, so it’s only fitting that we’re launching with the help of one of the biggest and best players in NBA history. Fans everywhere continue to enjoy Shaq’s enthusiasm for the sport, so we know kids will be excited to wear his shoes while on the court or at play. We couldn’t ask for a better brand ambassador to help bring athletic footwear to elementary and middle schoolers in a new and exciting way.”

Shaquille for his part is excited to see little kids running around in Shaq branded Skechers even if they won’t be playing above the rim in them.

See Also: DJ Clark Kent Launches Scholarship Program Around Music And Sneakers

“I think kids are going to love the way the new styles look and they’ll love playing in them even more,” said O’Neal. “These boys and girls might not be dunking yet, but I can’t wait to see them posting up in their new Shaq by Skechers footwear.”

The kids collection will be available in three colorways and is currently available at select retailers and of course Skechers stores and Skechers.com

NBA’s Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker & De’Aaron Fox Flip Classic Nikes at Foot Locker [Photos]
16 photos

Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids Atheletic Footwear was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Shaquille O'Neal , Sneakers

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close