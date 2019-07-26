DL’s Top 10 Reasons Cheating Will Save Your Relationship

07.26.19
As odd as this sounds, cheating can actually save your relationship. Think about it this way…cheating can push “puppy love” into becoming something deeper. It can also aid in conflict avoidance, it can help you identify things that need attention, you may never even find out. So, all cheating isn’t destructive it may actually work out in your favor.

