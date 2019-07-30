CLOSE
Did Emily B Break It Off With Misspelling Boo Fabolous After “Deflamation” Flameout?

According to social media, Ms. Bustamante appears to be living her best life without the veteran Brooklyn rapper by her side.

D'USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour - MetLife Stadium

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Misspelling rapper Fabolous set the Internets ablaze after claiming TMZ attempted to break up his happy home by running a story of the rapper having lunch with someone who wasn’t his girlfriend, Emily B. Although nothing is official, it appears that Ms. Bustamante is out here living her best life without Loso if social media appearances are to be believed.

As captured by Bossip, Emily B posted a curious message to her Instagram story feed that hinted at the alleged split, contradicting Fab’s recent pleas that the couple was on good terms.

“This often offends people when I say this, but I don’t care. My mental health is priority over any friendship or relationship. I’ll lose anyone and anything before I lost my mind,” Emily B wrote.

She added, “This has been my mood all year!”

Based on her last few IG pics, Emily B isn’t letting the stress of a relationship slow her grind. Check out the images below.

See Also: Grand Jury Indicts Fabolous For Past Domestic Violence Incident Against Emily B

View this post on Instagram

Caribbean Ting 🌊

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Hennything is Possible 😋@fashionnova

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Nothing but blue skies 💙

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Someone go check on Fan, STAT!

Photo: Getty

Did Emily B Break It Off With Misspelling Boo Fabolous After “Deflamation” Flameout? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

