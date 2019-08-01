CLOSE
Samoht Sings Through His Pain on EXIT Album [Exclusive Interview]

Rising singer Samoht (pronounced SA-MOH) stopped by Magic Baltimore’s Digital Studios to breakdown the process behind the creation of his latest album, EXIT and one of its stand-out tracks, “Myspace.”

Press play below.

Samoht is performing at the La Familia Arts & Media Center in Baltimore on August 2nd. To catch Samoht on tour in your city, CLICK HERE.

