CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Trapped In The Jailhouse: R. Kelly Denied Bail In New York Hearing

Kelly was in court Friday to face racketeering and sexual abuse charges to go along with his ongoing sexual misconduct cases in Chicago.

Judge grants protective order on evidence in federal charges against R. Kelly

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly and his legal struggles will continue to mount for the unforeseeable future and deservedly so. Kelly was in court Friday for an arraignment hearing for his racketeering and sexual misconduct charges in New York and was denied bail in the process.

Variety reports:

he singer, wearing blue prison togs over an orange shirt, pleaded not guilty to the charges through his attorneys, Douglas Anton and Steven Greenberg. While he looked ahead through most of the hearing, Kelly smiled ruefully and nodded briefly at girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, who were seated with two other associates of the singer; the two women each let out a sympathetic sigh as Kelly was led into the courtroom in prison togs. He did not address the courtroom except to tell the judge that he understood the charges against him.

Attorneys for the government claimed that if the 52-year-old singer were released on bond, he would be a flight risk with a serious danger of obstruction of justice and noted the allegations of his sexual crimes against minors. They also noted his “lengthy and wide-ranging history of criminal conduct” and said that during his 2002 child-pornography trial, of which he was acquitted in 2008, there were multiple claims of obstruction of justice — specifically “paying off and intimidating witnesses not to appear” — and noted the assistance of his “inner circle” with those obstruction claims.

The outlet adds in its reporting that among the 13 known alleged victims, five were connected to the matter in New York.

See Also: Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense: R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Quits

Photo: Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Trapped In The Jailhouse: R. Kelly Denied Bail In New York Hearing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever.
08.06.19
Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About…

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4)…
08.06.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says…

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
08.05.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close