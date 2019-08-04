Keith Sweat came on stage at the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience and let the world know he’s not one of those singers who needs a background track. As a matter of fact you might even confuse him with the actual record itself!

He also had a message for all the men out there who used to say he begged to the ladies too much. He said he begs so the men don’t have to.

Check out the video and photos.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Keith Sweat Lets The World Know He Sounds Just Like His Record [Exclusive Video] was originally published on myclassixatl.com