Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever. The new VS rep is Brazilian beauty Valentina Sampaio, who revealed that she had the new gig on Instagram. The 22-year-old uploaded a beautiful pic of her in a bathrobe while behind the scenes for a PINK photshoot.

Sampaio being recruited is groundbreaking and will hopefully help the lingerie company boost their sales. The company’s revenue has been on the decline recently and they are working to rebrand the company.

Sampaio’s hire is also surprising, since Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek stated last year that he didn’t feel transgender models should be put in their annual fashion show.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy,” Razek told Vogue in November 2018.

VS later faced heavy backlash and that obviously changed their minds about bringing transgender models onboard.

Sampaio is making her debut in their campaigns but won’t be strutting in the coveted Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year. After viewership plummeted last year, with only 3.3 million viewers compared to a previous 12 million, the company decided to put the annual show on hold.

Congratulations Valentina Sampaio!

