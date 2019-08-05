CLOSE
Lauryn Hill Apologizes to Scotland Fans For You Can Surely Guess

Like Tupac said, some things will never change...

At this point if you buy a ticket to a Lauryn Hill concert it should come with a “Buyer Beware” notice because there’s a good chance you’re not going to get your money’s worth.

While we here in the US are all too familiar with the notoriety that is a Lauryn Hill show, the good people of Scotland just learned that punctuation is not a quality that the former Fugees frontwoman is familiar with. This past weekend the rapper/singer was listed as one of the headliners for The Playground Festival in Glasgow, Scotland but when it came time for her set she wasn’t only an hour and change late, but she only rocked out for a few minutes before calling it a night. Needless to say concertgoers were hella upset with her “performance” and took to Twitter to let her know as much.

Looking to contain the fallout from her disastrous set, Lauryn Hill took to Facebook to apologize for showing up late and leaving so soon.

Even after two decades and just one classic debut album Lauryn Hill remains one of the most beloved Hip-Hop artists of the golden era. Imagine how big she could still be if she was consistent with her shows and performances.

Lauryn Hill Apologizes to Scotland Fans For You Can Surely Guess was originally published on hiphopwired.com

