At this point if you buy a ticket to a Lauryn Hill concert it should come with a “Buyer Beware” notice because there’s a good chance you’re not going to get your money’s worth.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

While we here in the US are all too familiar with the notoriety that is a Lauryn Hill show, the good people of Scotland just learned that punctuation is not a quality that the former Fugees frontwoman is familiar with. This past weekend the rapper/singer was listed as one of the headliners for The Playground Festival in Glasgow, Scotland but when it came time for her set she wasn’t only an hour and change late, but she only rocked out for a few minutes before calling it a night. Needless to say concertgoers were hella upset with her “performance” and took to Twitter to let her know as much.

Just back from the #PlaygroundFestival in Glasgow, a cracking day/night apart from the appalling #Laurynhill who came on stage an hour and 15minutes late then played four shite songs before pissing off again. So-called headline act? Nah, she got the booing she deserved. — Steven Lawson (@stevenelawson) August 3, 2019

Looking to contain the fallout from her disastrous set, Lauryn Hill took to Facebook to apologize for showing up late and leaving so soon.

Even after two decades and just one classic debut album Lauryn Hill remains one of the most beloved Hip-Hop artists of the golden era. Imagine how big she could still be if she was consistent with her shows and performances.

Lauryn Hill Apologizes to Scotland Fans For You Can Surely Guess was originally published on hiphopwired.com