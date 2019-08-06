CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

It Seems Trevante Rhodes Is Engaged, Y’all

Writer & Director Barry Jenkins and newcomer actor Trevante Rhodes in the anticipated release of Moonlight.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

If you’ve been repeat watching Moonlight and Bird Box just to lust after Trevante Rhodes because you claim him as your man in your head, you might have to cool out on that. It looks as though the 29-year-old actor is engaged to be married to fitness model Mara Wright.

According to TheYBF, a family member of Wright’s posted a picture of the couple to her InstaStories with a “Congratulations” banner, hearts, and as you can see, a rock on that finger. In the slide that follows the image, Rhodes can be be seen raising a glass with people who seem to be members of Wright’s family as they speak in German.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: ‘Moonlight’ Star Trevante Rhodes Sheds Light On Award-Winning Film

As for who this beauty is, Wright is a LA-based, Chicago-bred Wilhemina model and actress with, as you probably concluded, German roots (her father is white, her mother is Black). She’s been in a couple of short films projects, done some theater and has background in improv comedy. Oh, and if you’re thinking about trying to come near her man (if you can find him because he never shows his face on social media), think again. She is trained in martial arts, including Tae Kwon Do, karate and jiu-jitsu. She’s also done sword, staff and dagger training because…why not?

 

In 2017, during the height of Moonlight‘s award season run, Rhodes was asked by Baller Alert if he was dating anyone, and he used his character, Black (aka, Chiron) as an example to explain his thoughts on how love works — and to say he was single.

“When you find the one — I feel like love is on a scale of one to 10. We settle for sixes and sevens [that’s] why we get divorces,” he said. “But when you find your 10, why would you waste your time with anyone else? You bust your a– to get it, and keep it. It’s amazing.”

Looks like Rhodes has found his 10, y’all.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It Seems Trevante Rhodes Is Engaged, Y’all was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Trevante Rhodes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever.
08.06.19
Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About…

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4)…
08.06.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close