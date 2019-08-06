White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After Racist Gun Video Surfaces

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in Columbia. Parker Mustian, 16, posted a video last month filled with hateful rhetoric while threatening gun violence against Black men.

Local outlet WOLO-TV reports:

A local 16-year-old has been charged with ‘Student Threats,’ after videos were shared of him making racial and violent threats. The teen was a student of Cardinal Newman School, but is now banned from the property.

Although these events transpired last month, school parents were just made aware of the investigation this past weekend, and now one of the racially-charged videos is going viral on social media.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the teen was taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 17. The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said it cannot release any update on the status of the case because it involves a minor.

Cardinal Newman Principal Robert Loia says in a letter sent to families Sunday, that it’s important to clarify the timeline surrounding the threatening videos.

On July 13, Cardinal Newman School leaders were contacted by a parent of a student that had received a graphic and racist video made by the 16-year-old male student. In the video, the teen is shown shooting a box of Jordan’s, which he says ‘is the favorite pair of shoes for a black man.’

Initially, the sheriff’s department didn’t view Mustian’s video as a criminal act but when Mustian threatened to shoot up the school after being withdrawn by his parents instead of facing expulsion while accepting a ban from its property, only then did police decide to arrest the boy on July 17.

We’d rather not dignify this kid by providing the video for viewing, but if you must see his racist and violent tirade, use your search engines.

