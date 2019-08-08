CLOSE
Watch: Season 6 Of “Power” May Be The Nail In The Coffin For Tommy And Ghost’s Brotherhood

 

Looks like Ghost and Tommy are ready to wage an all out war! POWER season six premieres Sunday, August 25, 2019 on STARZ, the STARZ app and STARZ ON DEMAND, and culminates with the Final Betrayal played out across an extended 15-episode season. Check out the series trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for the new season:

POWER season six picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aims to get even with Tommy, get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina’s legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost’s need to wrest satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary – is the most dangerous he’s ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

What are your predictions for Season 6? Will Tarik bring his own Daddy down? Are Tommy and Keisha going to make their situationship work? Is Angela finally going to be Ghost’s undoing? Where will Tasha stand when everything comes unraveled?

Here’s another exciting clip of Ghost and Tommy facing off:

 

