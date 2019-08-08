Relationships can be fun and exciting, especially in the beginning stages. But, if you find yourself doing any of the following things you’re moving way too fast and need to pump the breaks. If you open up a joint bank account, make a large purchase, have a baby or ditch all of your friends “for the sake of love,” pump your breaks!

D.L.’s Top 10 Signs You’re Moving Too Fast was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 8, 2019

