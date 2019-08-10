CLOSE
Djimon Hounsou Locked In Bitter Custody Battle With Kimora Lee

The actor served the ex-wife of Russell Simmons with papers asking for joint custody, which she refuses to sign over fear Hounsou will take their son to Africa.

'Aquaman' film premiere

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simmons are locked into a bitter custody fight over the former couple’s 10-year-old son, leading to the actor getting the ex-wife of Russell Simmons served with papers on the street. At root is fear from Lee Simmons’ side that Hounsou will take the boy to Africa.

TMZ reports:

It’s been a bitter fight that has now bubbled over. As we reported, Djimon complained bitterly on Father’s Day Kimora wouldn’t let him see their 10-year-old son, Kenzo. He strongly insinuated she was regularly keeping the child away from him, but she maintained he was an absent father who rarely wanted to see the boy.

Our Kimora sources claim Djimon has threatened to take Kenzo to Africa and never bring him back. Russell Simmons, who was once married to Kimora and is still close to her, tells TMZ a few days ago he told Djimon he could take the boy for a visit if he would sign a document promising not to take Kenzo to Africa, but Djimon refused to sign.

Kimora got served Friday with Djimon’s joint custody petition.

The outlet adds Hounsou is also asking for child support from Lee Simmons.

Photo: WENN

