Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge, Win A Free Skin Consultation

Avielle Amor

Source: Avielle Amor / @AvielleAmor

Avielle Amor has the kind of skin that stops you in your tracks. It’s radiant, naturally dewey and glows from within. If we’re going to take beauty advice from anyone in the bloggersphere, it would be her.

Amor is celebrating the launch of her skin care brand skinSeeds, a beauty community that provides natural skin care tips and products, with the “Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge.”

“The purpose of Skin Seeds challenges is to plant helpful DIY seeds for everyone to use at home,” says Amor. “A lot of ailments that we experience have remedies in our kitchen, or our local market.”

Amor breaks down the simple ingredients to her aloe mask, which includes aloe vera and lemon juice. According to a clip she posted on social media, aloe treats burns, wounds, dry skin, acne, stretch marks and an array of other skin issues.

“The Aloe Glow challenge shares information about the usefulness of this plant and how it can assist in helping you achieve a healthy youthful glow to your skin with consistent use.”

The recipe for the aloe vera mask recipe:

The rules for the challenge:

The Aloe Glow Challenge begins today. 🌱⠀ This challenge is open to everyone! The rules are simple:⠀ Apply the Aloe mask everyday. Track your progress using the Aloe Glow template provided. Share your progress on your Instastory everyday and tag Skin Seeds!⠀ ⠀ 🌱 Sharing your progress everyday will help everyone stay accountable and reap glowing skin. 🌱 The winners will be announced on Saturday via our Instagram and Facebook page. 🌱 Every repost & tag gives you another entry. 🌱 Winners will be selected randomly. 🌱 Aloe Glow mask recipe is provided on previous post. Winners will receive a FREE skin care consultation call with me that must be scheduled by 9/17/2019. ⠀ #skinseeds #skincare #aloevera #aloeglowchallenge #aloeglow

You can find aloe plants at your local market or organic store. Shop more skinSeeds products, here.

Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge, Win A Free Skin Consultation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty , lifestyle

