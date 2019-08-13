CLOSE
Wendy Williams Says Her Talk Show Isn’t Going Anywhere [Video]

Responding to chatter that her decade-long daytime show is ending, Williams says she's here to stay.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 12, 2019

Source: Alessio Botticelli / Getty

Wendy Williams has contended with quite a bit over the course of her long career and this year, and rumors have been persisting that her longtime talk show was nearing its end. Williams defiantly says that her show is still going forward after 11 seasons despite reports staff members were out looking for new gigs.

TMZ reports:

Wendy Williams’ fans can breathe a sigh of relief — she’s shutting down rumors about her show shutting after its upcoming season.

The daytime TV host was hanging with another host, Andy Cohen, on his SiriusXM show Monday in NYC. Afterward, we asked her point-blank if she can put her fans’ minds at ease by addressing the show’s future. Wendy turned as she got into an SUV and pulled a Mark Twain on us — meaning, she essentially said rumors of her show’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

According to a recent NY Post report … some of Wendy’s staffers were secretly looking for jobs because there’s nothing guaranteed after season 11, which kicks off next month.

Wendy says that’s news to her and insists she’s not going anywhere.

Williams’ show, The Wendy Williams Show, will head into its 12th season if her words ring true.

Photo: Getty

Wendy Williams Says Her Talk Show Isn’t Going Anywhere [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

