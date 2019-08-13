CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mystikal Falls Off Stage 30 Seconds Into His Performance [VIDEO]

2016 Old School Hip Hop New Year's Eve Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Thought a little fall could break Mystikal? Think again. 

After taking a tumble in Tampa during a show last week, the rapper is on the mend and ready to hit the next city. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

From the looks of the video fans captured, the rapper fell frontwards to his knee, and then over the stage after hopping up a step on stage. What happens in between the commotion is unclear, but the viral video shows the rapper continuing his performance sitting down. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Shortly after, Mystikal took to social media to poke fun at the incident singing Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” song before confirming that he was actually ok. He had a brace on his leg on but said he would go on to continue touring. 

“I just bent it a little funny, it’s all good man,” he said. “I ain’t break nothing and I ain’t tear nothing but I got some of these [crutches] to take it easy but I’m standing up.”

 

Mystikal Falls Off Stage 30 Seconds Into His Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Mystikal

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, aimed to fill a void by creating a business that will help get…
08.13.19
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close