Jermaine Dupri Shuts Down Claims That JAY-Z Told Him To Say No To Similar NFL Deal

Earlier in the week, Jermaine Dupri’s long-time collaborator, Bryan-Michael Cox claimed that JAY-Z called Dupri and told him to pass on a similar NFL deal. The So So Def General finally cleared the air during an interview on Atlanta’s V-103 with Big Tigger.

In the case of Hov telling JD to not get in bed with the NFL, that is entirely false, Dupri revealed to the radio show host. Tigger asked Dupri about Cox’s claims during the interview. Tigger asked Dupri about Cox’s claims that Jay-Z called his “Money Aint A Thang” collaborator telling him to pass on a deal similar to the one he took. Dupri says that was not the case at all stating:

“He and I never had a conversation where he told me, ‘don’t do what you’re doing.’ What our conversation was… ‘you know what side I’m on, I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was.” 

Dupri’s response totally conflicts with what Hot 97’s own Funk Flex announced on his Twitter account earlier week. In all caps, Flex said he spoke with Dupri on the phone which the label owner did confirm. BUT in the same breath, he never said anything about Jay-Z telling him to say to the National Football League.

Jermaine Dupri did partner with for a series of free concerts held at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The 10-day event took place before last year’s Super Bowl that took place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

View this post on Instagram

Jan 26th lets go!!!!! @atlsuperbowl53

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

This just proves once again when it comes to this whole JAY-Z x NFL deal, we need to hear directly from the sources themselves. Cause clearly no one knows what the specifics are and who really said what. Since the initial announcement of the partnership between the two entities, there has been nothing but mere speculation of things like team ownership and outrage floating around.

You can watch Dupri’s entire interview with Big Tigger below.

Photo: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Jermaine Dupri Shuts Down Claims That JAY-Z Told Him To Say No To Similar NFL Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

