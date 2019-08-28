CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Vermont Is Paying People $10,000 To Relocate There

Plants Growing On Land Against Sky

Source: Christopher Havlin / EyeEm / Getty

If you’re looking for a way to make a quick $10K, a move to Vermont could be in your future.

The sparsely populated state made headlines last year when officials approved plans to reimburse new residents up to $5,000 each year for 2 years, to cover the costs of moving and those associated with working remotely like computers, Internet access and membership in a co-working space.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The plan was implemented to help draw younger workers to Vermont, and apparently, it’s been working.

The Remote Worker Grant Program received thousands of inquiries and ran out of its first $125,000 — which officials anticipated would last through June — by April, according to reports from Route Fifty.

The state still has another $375,000 set aside for the program. Now, officials have decided to eliminate the annual cycles and offer it all to qualifying newcomers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

To qualify for the program, new Vermont residents must work remotely full time for an out-of-state employer. People who have taken advantage of the program so far include a lot of software developers, digital designers, and financial professionals, according to the report.

Goldstein told Route Fifty that the state is working on another program to offer incentives to people who move to Vermont to take jobs at businesses there. That program will pay $5,000 for a year, or $7,500 if moving to a rural area, to those who qualify.

So, if you’re willing to move to the second whitest state in America for a year or two, you could make a couple thousand dollars in the process.

Vermont Is Paying People $10,000 To Relocate There was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Vermont

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White TV Anchor Compared Co-Anchor To An Ape,…

A white television anchor got a strong lesson in how words can harm Black people when racial sensitivities aren’t acknowledged,…
08.29.19
Black Victims Of Sexual Abuse By Catholic Priests…

Two Black male victims who received settlements over sexual abuse allegations against Catholic priests are coming forward to revealing that…
08.29.19
Wisconsin University Apologizes For Advertising Posters Of Crime…

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is under fire for creating and displaying numerous posters depicting a Black student with crime scene…
08.29.19
You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking…

From Fox5atlanta  Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta…
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant-Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”…
08.27.19
Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White…

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being…
08.27.19
Police Removed Face Tattoos From Bank Heist Suspect’s…

Tyrone Lamont Allen has numerous tattoos on his face that witnesses aren’t sure they saw. Portland authorities claim an unidentified…
08.27.19
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham

Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs…
08.26.19
New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water…

Apple’s worst-kept secret is its three new iPhone 11 models featuring that not so attractive triple-camera system on the back.…
08.26.19
Police Investigate Possible Noose At Oakland Elementary School

Early Wednesday morning, parents and school administrators came across a tangle of heavy rope hanging from a chainlink fence at…
08.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close