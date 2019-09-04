CLOSE
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding Ring [PHOTOS]

Source: WENN / WENNS

Actress Lela Rochon returned to Instagram after deactivating her profile amid cheating allegations aimed at her husband, director Antoine Fuqua.

Back in July, Fuqua was caught kissing Nicole Murphy in photos that went viral online. Fuqua was accused of cheating on Lela with Eddie Murphy’s ex wife, and the internet backlash was swift. Lela left social media while fans speculated what went down between the two.

Nicole later responded to the scandal, saying in a statement that the kiss was between “friends.”

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to [Antoine’s wife] Lela [Rochon] and to the Fuqua family for what transpired,” Nicole said back in July.

“It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

But now Lela is back on social media, sporting her wedding ring in a scenic photo.

“God is good,” she captioned the image.

God is Good❤️

She also shared a pic in a sexy LBD in St. Tropez.

“St. Tropez Nights❤” she wrote.

St. Tropez Nights❤️ #ec60

It looks like Lela was vacationing in the exotic location with Mama Tina Lawson, who also posted photos from her time in France.

 

It looks like Lela was surrounded by good vibes, despite everything that has happened in her life personally lately.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding Ring [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

