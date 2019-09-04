CLOSE
Too Easy: Serena Williams Dispatches Opponent In 44 Minutes To Reach U.S. Open Semi-Finals

Williams recorded her 100th U.S. Open victory after winning the contest.

US Open Tennis Tournament 2019

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Serena Williams might not be the dominant force in women’s tennis as she once was, but she is still in the top 10 of the WTA rankings as evidenced by her Tuesday night (September 3) performance at the U.S. Open. The world No. 8 player took out No. 18 ranked Wang Qiang in 44 minutes, proving there is still a reason to fear the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Tennis.com reports:

Serena Williams wrapped up her quarterfinal win—marking her 100th US Open victory—over Wang Qiang in a tidy 44 minutes. She won 6-1, 6-0, and hit 25 winners. Her opponent, the 18th-ranked payer in the world, hit none.

“It’s really unbelievable: literally because from when I first stated here I think I was 16, I didn’t think I would ever get to 100,” Serena said. “It never crossed my mind that I’d still be out here.”

She wasn’t “out here” for very long, with Wang not getting on the board until after she trailed 5-0. The post-match interview took longer than the last few games. Any injury concerns over her rolled ankle are well behind the 37-year-old.

“I’m still here,” she said. “So physically I’m feeling great.”

Williams has a task ahead of her on Thursday as the 37-year-old is set to take on No. 5 ranked 24-year-old Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina on Thursday (September 5).

Photo: Getty

Too Easy: Serena Williams Dispatches Opponent In 44 Minutes To Reach U.S. Open Semi-Finals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Serena Williams , U.S.Open

