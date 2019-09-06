CLOSE
Shaun King Unveils Fundraising Report Amid Accusations Of Thievery

The activist has been accused by detractors of pilfering funds that he's helped raise for Black victims of police violence.

Bernie Sanders Kicks-off Campaign In NYC

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

For years, Shaun King has risen as one of the more high-profile activists of his era and that in turn has led to a growing number of critics from all sides who believed his efforts were questionable. Amid a chorus of dissent, King has released what he has deemed is an independent review of his finances and fundraising efforts to prove that he has not taken any monies for himself or family.

The report was published via Medium and features the research work of Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of The Women’s March and Co-Founder of Justice League NYC and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who King claims he gave full access to all his accounting records, including his bank account, credit card statements, and work with a pair pf political action committees.

From Medium:

Shaun King recently contacted a team of experts in justice reform, law, finance, and compliance to take an unfettered look at his finances over the past five years of his public leadership. He instructed us to share whatever we found, whether flattering or otherwise, and he even helped us make direct contact with dozens of individual family members, charities, and campaigns for whom he has helped to raise money.

This report was authored by Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of The Women’s March and Co-Founder of Justice League NYC; Becky Bond, partner at The Social Practice; Tiffany Hawkins and Allan Boomer, financial experts with Momentum Advisors; Rob Smith, attorney and executive for The Justice Collaborative; David Mitrani, attorney for Sandler Reiff; and Lee Merritt, civil rights attorney — with the support of CPA and tax attorney Richard Bell.

Whether or not this quells King’s critics that he has pilfered funds for his own gain remains to be seen. However, families that King has openly spoken up for have praised him for his efforts, including the families of Botham Jean, Nia Wilson, Philando Castile, and others.

The 72-page report can be found here.

Photo: Getty

Shaun King Unveils Fundraising Report Amid Accusations Of Thievery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Shaun King

