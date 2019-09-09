CLOSE
What In The Flex: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Drop $14 Million To Purchase An Entire City

In a recent interview for Vogue Arabia conducted by her hubby Kanye West, Kim Kardashian described her life in 10 years as living on a ranch with their four kids running around enjoying themselves. Lo and behold, before the magazine even gets into circulation, Kanye made sure that dream became a reality.

According to reports from TMZ, the couple purchased a massive property in Wyoming just outside of the city Cody. The property is known as the ‘Monster Lake Ranch’ and was sitting on the market at a whopping $14 million. The Ranch itself has eight lodging units and is known for “monster trout” fishing. It has two freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, and meeting facilities. There are lots of barns, corrals, and horses–in fact, Cody is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.”

The publication states that the famous couple reportedly worked out some sort of a deal for the small city and didn’t end up forking over the entire $14 million, but the final price is unknown. Last year, Kanye & company pumped out several albums while working in Wyoming, and West even ended up hosted his listening session in Jackson Hole. That’s when the whole family reportedly fell in love with the area and decided they might wanna stick around. They secured 4500 of the 9000 acres available, while the rest of the land is leased from the federal government.

Word on the street is that Ye has already begun recording on the new property and several close friends and team members – including Pusha T–  have already visited. With a new album due out at the end of the month, we should have a more detailed look at the property soon.

