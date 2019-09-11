Launch Date & Pricing Details For BET Networks & Tyler Perry Studios’ BET+ Streaming Service

There are plenty of streaming services for television watchers to choose from. Back in June, BET Networks and Tyler Perry studios unveiled BET+, and now we know when it will launch and how much it will cost.
BET+ is officially launching September 19 and will cost you a very reasonable $9.99 a month and promises to deliver to its subscribers over 1,000 hours of programming. As first reported, the service will feature a “curated” library of videos and new online-only scripted shows like the White House drama, The Oval, a seed of the partnership between Perry and BET.
Also coming to the streaming service is Perry’s extensive catalog of work, stand-up specials from Lil Rel, Nick Cannon and Sasheer Zamata plus original shows First Wives Club, Bigger and Sacrifice. If you need your reality television fix, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and Basketball Wives will be on the service. Also coming to the service will be Comedy Central’s Why? With Hannibal Buress, MTV’s Todrick, Nick at Night’s Instant Mom and TV Land’s Soul Man.
With this announcement, BET+ joins the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV all battling for your hard-earned time and money. Does BET+’s slate intrigue you enough to sign up for the service? Or are you already stretched thin with the other streaming platforms you’re already signed up to? Let us know in the comment section below.
