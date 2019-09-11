CLOSE
News & Gossip
News & Gossip

Launch Date & Pricing Details For BET Networks & Tyler Perry Studios’ BET+ Streaming Service

The service launches September 19.

BET+'s Launch Date & Subscription Price Revealed

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

There are plenty of streaming services for television watchers to choose from. Back in June, BET Networks and Tyler Perry studios unveiled BET+, and now we know when it will launch and how much it will cost.

BET+ is officially launching September 19 and will cost you a very reasonable $9.99 a month and promises to deliver to its subscribers over 1,000 hours of programming. As first reported, the service will feature a “curated” library of videos and new online-only scripted shows like the White House drama, The Oval, a seed of the partnership between Perry and BET.

Also coming to the streaming service is Perry’s extensive catalog of work, stand-up specials from Lil Rel, Nick Cannon and Sasheer Zamata plus original shows First Wives Club, Bigger and Sacrifice. If you need your reality television fix, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,  T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and Basketball Wives will be on the service. Also coming to the service will be Comedy Central’s Why? With Hannibal Buress, MTV’s Todrick, Nick at Night’s Instant Mom and TV Land’s Soul Man.

View this post on Instagram

Today, BET Networks announced the production of a new original movie SACRIFICE starring @PaulaPattonOfficial. In this legal thriller, Paula Patton will play Daniella Hernandez, a highly sought-after entertainment lawyer, who navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients. Joining Paula Patton is @theEricaAsh, who will play Beverly Nicole Rucker, a powerful district attorney and sorority sister of Daniella. @JuanAntonio will play Dominiq Mayfield aka Big Dom, a successful hip hop artist and mogul. @VBozeman, will play Tamika Bland, Daniella’s loyal and resourceful assistant. Altonio Jackson (@aceb47), will play Steven Somwon, an ex-hacker. Nelson Bonilla will play Miguel, Daniella's trusted driver and fatherly figure. Michael Toland (@mymtmind) will portray Arnold Lang, the founding partner of Daniella's firm, Lang & Associates. @JamesTrevenaBrown will play Joshua Lang, Arnold Lang’s son and next in line to make partner at the company. @MarquesHouston who serves as the film’s co-executive producer for Footage Films, will play Jason Pratt. A young Assistant District Attorney who knows the law better than anyone and does everything by the book. And rounding out the cast, Liliana Montenegro, (@firecracker008), will play Gabriella Hernandez, Daniella’s aunt, and Josue Ramon Gutierrez (@hoeswey) will play Oscar Baptiste, a client of Daniella’s and Dom’s biggest hip hop rival. SACRIFICE is executive produced, written, and directed by @ChrisStokes1969 and will premiere on BET’s new streaming service BET+ in 2020. Make sure to follow @betplus and #SacrificeOnBET for more information.

A post shared by BET Plus (@betplus) on

With this announcement, BET+ joins the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV all battling for your hard-earned time and money. Does BET+’s slate intrigue you enough to sign up for the service? Or are you already stretched thin with the other streaming platforms you’re already signed up to? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Launch Date & Pricing Details For BET Networks & Tyler Perry Studios’ BET+ Streaming Service was originally published on hiphopwired.com

