Naomi Campbell Served Up 1950’s Supermodel Style For Her Fashion For Relief Runway Show

Naomi Campbell attends Fashion For Relief at the British...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

If you are amongst the who’s who or stylish set in London, you were at Naomi Campbell‘s Fashion For Relief event on Sunday evening. The supermodels’ charitable show is undoubtedly the most wanted ticket on the London Fashion Week calendar. Occurring annually, it always brings out a star studded crowd.

The organization was founded in 2005 and raises funds for various humanitarian and environmental causes.  In 2005, they donated to Hurricane Katrina, in 2009, the donated to White Ribbon’s Alliance in Tanzania and in 2019 for Haitian. In 2011 they donated to the Japan Red Cross for the earthquake and tsunami. In 2018, the organization donated to Time’s Up Race to Equality. Campbell is the spokesperson and brand ambassador for the organization.

The beauty stunned in an all black look by Mugler and served us 1950’s big hair. I love it! She also walked in the charity fashion show, showing off a series of looks.

Check out her very famous and fashionable friends that showed up to support the activist and supermodel in her cause.

Naomi Campbell Served Up 1950’s Supermodel Style For Her Fashion For Relief Runway Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

