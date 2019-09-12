Go, Ladies!!!! Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall both had their shows to debut this week and they did very well. In fact, Kelly’s show had the highest mark for a debut in 7 years and Tamron’s show earned a 1.4 household rating, a higher debut than any other talk show other than Clarkson’s in the last five years, according to thejasminebrand.com.

Have you watched yet? If these ratings keep up these two shows will be around for a while.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out some clips below:

Congratulations Ladies! This is huge.

Source

Ratings Are in for Kelly Clarkson & Tamron Hall Show Debuts! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com