Kim Kardashian Says She Was Only 14 When She Appeared In 2Pac Video

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kim Kardashian had folks running back to watch Tupac’s visual for “All About U” after she revealed she made an appearance in a Pac video. Now she is claiming that a person that closely resembles her in the video is not her at all.

Unsung Cruise

On the latest episode of the Foodgod podcast, Kardashian was asked by her good friend, Jonathan Cheban, if there was something he didn’t know about her. To his and listeners surprise Kim K revealed that she was in a 2Pac video when she was only 14.

“Okay, there’s the most random thing,” Kim responded. “When I was, like, 14, I was in a 2Pac video.”

When asked if this “Goog-able?” Yeezy’s boo responded:

“No, no one would ever know. First of all, we lied and said we were 18 probably, I definitely looked 18. I didn’t even drive. Kim Stuart was in something, I think it was for a soundtrack. I’d have to call Kourtney and find out.” 

The internet, of course, put on their detective hats and believed they found a woman that looked like the reality star and began sharing photos of who they thought was a young Kim K.

In a plot twist, Kardashian responded on Twitter denying that the person in question is not her at all throwing everyone for a loop.

Confusing? Yes, we know. Kardashian also added she didn’t meet the late the rapper and she has never actually seen the footage.

“He wasn’t there. I’ve never seen the footage. We were walking down the runway. We were models walking down a runway, it wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway, and it was Kim Stuart, me, Kourtney, and maybe one or two other friends. I don’t know how it happened.” 

You can watch the video for yourself below to see if you can spot Kim K.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Twitter Ops Believed They Spotted Kim K In 2Pac’s “All About U” Video, She Says Nah was originally published on hiphopwired.com

