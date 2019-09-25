CLOSE
DMX Opens Up About His Mother And Life Before Rap Career

DMX for GQ

Source: GQ / GQ

In his short time on Earth, DMX has lived more than most. He shares some critical moments from his come up in a new magazine feature.

The Yonkers native conducted his first interview after being released from prison, to a men’s fashion mag. GQ was granted a Q&A with the very elusive rapper and somehow the periodical got him to open up about some very personal topics. Dark Man X spoke about his first real girlfriend who had feelings for. To hear him tell it the female held him down the way he needed to be held down while still he was behind bars.

“She came to visit me a couple times with her mom and all that, crying on the visit,” he recalled. “I was really feeling this chick.” Although the feelings seemed to mutual things changed when got out and he bumped into her at a nightclub. “I’m like, ‘Yo, what up?’ She like, ‘Hey.’ I’m walking up the steps with her, she was like, ‘You coming in?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ Then we get to the door of the club, and she’s like, ‘You don’t have no money.’ I’m like, ‘Uh-uh.’ She was like, ‘You ain’t got no money? What type of man is you?’

The Dog also spoke on his mother who stuggled to provide to him as a youth. “Maybe she didn’t know what to do with me,” he rationalized. “I found out I just knew things that she didn’t know when I was only six years old. I would get up at night sometimes to drink water because I was so hungry. And I saw something in her notebook that was open on the kitchen table. And it was wrong, so I erased it. I thought I was helping.”

You read the rest of the feature here.

Photo: GQ

DMX Opens Up About His Mother And Life Before Rap Career was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DMX

