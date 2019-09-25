Mattel Releases Gender Neutral Dolls

View this post on Instagram

Mattel Introduces Line Of Gender Neutral Dolls – Written by: @RaquelHarrisTV ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mega doll company #Mattel has launched a new line of Barbies, and they are all gender-neutral. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Barbie has historically been known for emphasizing the traditional female image in its dolls, but this time around, they are giving consumers the ability to express their gender with the dolls they purchase. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The company released its new line, called Creatable World, and included are six dolls with different skin tones, hair types, and clothes. Mattel said that it aims to reflect and celebrate "the positive impact of inclusivity." "This line allows all kids to express themselves freely, which is why it resonates so strongly with them," said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel fashion doll design. "We're hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While producing the dolls, Mattel spoke to more than 250 families with children who identified differently across the gender spectrum. Molly Woodstock, a gender educator and co-host of the ….…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)