Nori At Night
Cardi B Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident

It seems that Cardi B has also had a unfortunate #MeToo situation. On Angie Martinez’s new tv show, “Untold Stories of Hip-Hop” Cardi B shares her story!

 

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Own #MeToo Incident, And Slams Critics Who Say She’s Lying For Sympathy – Blogged By @DanielleBTV ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #CardiB is clapping back at critics who are saying that she’s seeking sympathy after she revealed on a preview of the premiere episode of WE TV’s ’Untold Stories of Hip Hop,’ that she was involved in a #MeToo experience of her own. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The ’Be Careful’ rapper shared with Angie Martinez, who’s the show’s host and executive producer, that a photographer for a magazine that she wanted to work with, pulled out his penis during a session and when she told the owner of the magazine, he didn’t care. "He just looked at me like, 'So? And?,” she said. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After the preview went viral, #Cardi took to Instagram to blast her critics, asking, “Lie about what? What I got to lie about? That a nigga was trying to finesse me out of my pu—y? A nigga tried to finesse me out my pu–y, it’s a fact. I really wanted to be in this magazine, and this nigga pulled his f–kin d–k out. What I got to lie about that? That shit happens, this real life shit.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The rapper continued by saying, “Before these b–ches go under the comments saying I’m lying, I’m looking for sympathy… man, have you ever seen Cardi B cry? If I’m looking for sympathy… have you ever seen Cardi shed a tear? The only person who could make me shed a tear is my mothaf—-n daughter b—ch… I’m just a gangsta and gangsta’s go through a lot of hard shit.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The gangsta rapper went on to explain that in the music industry, men trying to use their power to take advantage of women looking for their next big opportunity is a common thing. She said, “To be in big artist’s music video, there’s always like a middleman, and those middlemen be trying to ….…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

