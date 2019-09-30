CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On CNN, Says “F**K Em” While Firing Back At Critics

Robert DeNiro has no f**k's to give at this point!

Robert De Niro Says "F*** Em" When It Comes To His Haters

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew inspiration from his character Jimmy Conway by dropping the f-bomb twice when clapping back at his critics.

Unsung Cruise

During his interview on the CNN show Reliable Sources with Brian Shelter, De Niro was asked how he felt about critics who don’t like his bashing of Trump. Not mincing words at all, the iconic actor let the world know how he really feels by replying  “F​–k ‘em. F​–k ‘em,” with no hesitation. A voice off-camera could be heard yelling “woahhhh,” De Niro quickly apologized, saying “Sorry, Sorry.”

Stelter pointed out that they won’t be in any trouble because “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it still is a Sunday morning.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

De Niro also expressed that he felt the president is not capable of resigning even if he is wrong and described the orange menace as “crazy” and a “gangster.” When asked by Stelter if he meant in the medical sense, De Niro responded:

“Possibly medically too. I didn’t think that before, but now I actually – when I saw him out in front of the helicopter waiting to go somewhere, talking endlessly and sweating and sweating … this guy, he’s not even aware of what he’s – he should at least ask somebody for a handkerchief or something and dry himself off.”

“There’s just something very strange.” 

When Stelter asked the Casino star if he felt Trump was acting, he responded:

“In some ways, I think he is. As I think some of these pundits on Fox are too,” he volunteered. “Because I can’t believe they would actually buy into this craziness. This guy should not be president, period.”

You can watch the amazing memeable moment below.

Photo: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On CNN, Says “F**K Em” While Firing Back At Critics was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Robert De Niro

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…

Officials are calling for an investigation after a student’s body reportedly went undiscovered for almost two months in his college…
09.27.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
11-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Hate Crime After…

Police say two white girls in upstate New York attacked a little Black girl on a school bus. The bus…
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…

A hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after…
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close