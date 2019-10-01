CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rakim Offers MC Serch The Fade Over Ghostwriting Claims, Issue Cleared Up Real Quick

The 3rd Bass rapper clarified his comments that were taken from a 2018 interview where he stated he was approached to write for The God.

Rapper Rakim performed live at the People's Poetry and Jazz Festival in Philadelphia

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Rakim is currently on a press run for his new book Sweat The Technique and has made his rounds to all the notable outlets. During a visit with The Lord Sear Special on Shade 45, a conversation ensued where Lord Sear brought up a controversial moment involving MC Serch allegedly ghostwriting for the God, to which Ra said he’d put the mitts on the 3rd Bass rapper.

Unsung Cruise

In the conversation, Sear asked Rakim about MC Serch’s interview with DJ Vlad where it seemed he said that he was approached to write for Rakim who allegedly had a writer’s block but that wasn’t the case according to the Follow The Leader rapper.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“No disrespect to my man Serch but I will knock my man the f*ck out if he is trying to say that he wrote something or I needed some help. Don’t throw no bullsh*t in the game 40 years later, man. Serch, I love you man but I will knock you the f*ck out, f*cking up my legacy. Don’t do that,” Rakim said.

Serch replied with the swiftness because although Rakim’s threats came with a rare chuckle, it still sounded deadly serious. Serch took to video for the discussion and while Lyor Cohen did indeed ask for the ghostwriting assignment, Eric B. disapproved of the move thus Rakim never knew about it. As it stands, Lord Sear appears to have a brewing beef with MC Serch to contend with and will appear on SiriusXM today to discuss the matter.

Check out the Lord Sear and Rakim interview below. Hit the 13:00-minute mark for the ghostwriting discussion.

Photo: WENN

Living Legends: Cypress Hill Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
10 photos

Rakim Offers MC Serch The Fade Over Ghostwriting Claims, Issue Cleared Up Real Quick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MC Serch , rakim

Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…

Officials are calling for an investigation after a student’s body reportedly went undiscovered for almost two months in his college…
09.27.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
11-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Hate Crime After…

Police say two white girls in upstate New York attacked a little Black girl on a school bus. The bus…
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…

A hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after…
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close