Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s life last week.

Senior Tyra Winters told local news that she was sitting on a float waving at the crowd during the Rockwall High School’s homecoming parade when she heard a woman call for help.

That’s when Winters noticed a toddler in his mother’s arms. He was choking on a piece of candy.

“He was turning purple, so I immediately jumped off the float, I ran down to the kiddo, and I was like, ‘I got him’ and I grabbed him from the mom. I grabbed him and tilted him and I gave a good three back thrusts and he ended up spitting up,” Winters told CBS 11.

On Tuesday, she was reunited with the mother and little boy for the first time since the incident.

Nicole Hornback recalls the moment she realized that her 2-year-old, Clarke was in distress.

“I was sitting right next to him. I just happened to look over. There was no noise, no coughing, no breathing.” She said she tried to give him the Heimlich maneuver, but had never really learned how.

Luckily Winters saw what was happening and rushed over to help. Winters says she did “back thrusts” on the boy and moments later, Clarke was breathing again.

“She saved my baby,” said Hornback. “I commend her for being a teenager and being trained.”

